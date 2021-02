Virgin Galactic's spacecraft Unity reaches space for the first time.

UBS downgraded its rating of Virgin Galactic shares to neutral from buy on Wednesday, citing the "stratospheric stock move" that's seen it more than double since 2021 began.

Shares of Virgin Galactic slipped 1% in premarket trading from its previous close of $56.72. The stock has climbed 139% so far this year, rallying to a new record high last week.