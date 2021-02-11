Covid live updates: UK scientist warns of variant; U.S. cases and deaths improve

Daily new Covid cases in the U.S. are consistently trending downward, with new infections 24% lower than this time last week, according to a CNBC analysis of Johns Hopkins University data. Virus-related daily death tolls are also improving, now 10% lower than last week's figures. Of U.S. states and D.C., only Alaska is experiencing a jump in cases, and only Vermont is seeing record high hospitalizations, according to CNBC's analysis.

The U.S. is recording at least 104,300 new Covid-19 cases and at least 2,770 virus-related deaths each day, based on a seven-day average calculated by CNBC using Johns Hopkins University data.

The following data was compiled by Johns Hopkins University: