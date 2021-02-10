Covid live updates: Germany may extend lockdown into March; anti-vaxxers hindering U.S. vaccine roll out

South Africa will administer Johnson & Johnson's Covid vaccine to its front-line health workers, starting next week, to study what protection it provides, particularly against the Covid variant dominant in the country, the Associated Press reported.

The one-shot vaccine hasn't yet been approved by any country, but J&J has applied for an emergency use authorization in the U.S. from the Food and Drug Administration.

Health minister Zweli Mkhize said South Africa no longer plans to use the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine because it "does not prevent mild to moderate disease" of the variant, AP reported.

South Africa had purchased 1.5 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine and the first million doses arrived this month, according to the wire service.

—Melodie Warner