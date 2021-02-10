Covid live updates: Germany may extend lockdown into March; anti-vaxxers hindering U.S. vaccine roll out

LIVE UPDATES
Johnson & Johnson CEO Alex Gorsky told CNBC that people may need annual Covid vaccinations over the next several years as the virus mutates. Last week, J&J applied for an emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration for its single-shot Covid-19 vaccine. Public health officials also have said Covid is likely to become an endemic disease, meaning it will always circulate but at lower levels than it does now.
The U.S. is recording at least 108,100 new Covid-19 cases and at least 2,800 virus-related deaths each day, based on a seven-day average calculated by CNBC using Johns Hopkins University data.
South Africa will administer Johnson & Johnson's Covid vaccine to its front-line health workers, starting next week, to study what protection it provides, particularly against the Covid variant dominant in the country, the Associated Press reported.
The one-shot vaccine hasn't yet been approved by any country, but J&J has applied for an emergency use authorization in the U.S. from the Food and Drug Administration.
Health minister Zweli Mkhize said South Africa no longer plans to use the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine because it "does not prevent mild to moderate disease" of the variant, AP reported.
South Africa had purchased 1.5 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine and the first million doses arrived this month, according to the wire service.
Coca-Cola's fourth-quarter revenue fell 5% to $8.6 billion as demand for its drinks waned amid the worldwide resurgence of Covid in December and January.
All four of its beverage segments reported declining unit case volume, which strips out the impact of foreign currency and pricing. So far in February, global volume has declined by mid-single digits.
Shares of the beverage giant rose 2% in premarket trading after it topped Wall Street's earnings estimates.
Chancellor Angela Merkel is set to announce Germany will extend its lockdown until March 14 amid concerns over new strains of the coronavirus.
A draft document emerged early on Wednesday outlining plans between Merkel and state officials to maintain the lockdown and to urge that citizens maintain social-distancing rules, but to gradually lift some restrictions in the coming weeks.
The re-opening of schools is a priority for the German leadership, although the country's federal system means that individual states are expected to be able to decide how to do this.
The reopening of shops and hotels could begin next month in areas where the infection rate is low. Restrictions were due to end on Feb. 14.
Merkel is due to comment on the lockdown extension Wednesday afternoon.
As President Joe Biden works to ramp up the supply of Covid-19 vaccines in the U.S., experts warn of another big challenge for the new administration: A significant portion of the U.S. population will likely refuse to get vaccinated.
Even though clinical trial data shows Pfizer's and Moderna's vaccines are safe and highly effective, just under half of adults in the U.S. surveyed in December said they were very likely to get vaccinated, according to a new study from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
That could potentially jeopardize U.S. vaccination efforts to control the pandemic, which has overwhelmed hospitals and taken more than 466,000 American lives in about a year. Without so-called herd immunity, the virus will continue to spread from person to person and place to place for years to come, scientists have said.
"We're in a tough spot," said Daniel Salmon, director of the Institute for Vaccine Safety at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. "A substantial proportion of the population thinks that Covid isn't really a big deal and it's kind of a hoax and the numbers are being, you know, overblown and doctors are making money by diagnosing Covid and calling deaths."
