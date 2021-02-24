Australian shares fall in early trade, Japan points to a cautious open in Asia

An electronic board displays stock information at the Australian Securities Exchange, operated by ASX Ltd. on March 16, 2020 in Sydney, Australia. Brendon Thorne | Getty Images

Powell testimony

Powell said in his testimony to U.S. Congress that the American economy is a long way from its employment and inflation goals and that it will likely take time for substantial further progress to be achieved. He added that inflation is still "soft" and that the Fed is committed to current policy. Central banks are taking a mixed view on the rise in yields, according to Tapas Strickland, director of economics and markets at the National Australia Bank. "Chair Powell has managed to tread that fine line of endorsing market moves, but not adding to them by re-iterating his dovish stance," Strickland wrote in a morning note.

Currencies and oil