What to watch today: Stocks to start new month higher after late-February selloff

Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV): The timeshare company posted a wider-than-expected loss for its latest quarter, while revenue was also below Wall Street forecasts. Hilton Grand Vacations said the pandemic has created a challenging environment but said 85% of its properties are now open and operating. Its shares fell 2.3% in premarket trading. NRG Energy (NRG): The energy provider reported better-than-expected profit and revenue for its latest quarter, and also said the financial impact of the extreme weather in Texas is expected to be within NRG's current guidance range. The company's shares jumped 5.5% in the premarket. Perrigo (PRGO): Perrigo shares initially jumped 4.1% in premarket action after the drugmaker announced a deal to sell its Generic Rx Pharmaceuticals business to private-equity firm Altaris Capital for $1.55 billion in cash and other considerations. The gains disappeared, however, after Perrigo reported lower-than-expected earnings for its latest quarter as sales fell. Twitter (TWTR): Twitter rose 1% in premarket trading after it announced its intention to sell $1.25 billion in convertible notes due in 2026, subject to market conditions. L3Harris Technologies (LHX): The defense contractor struck a deal to sell its military training division to Canadian aerospace company CAE (CAE) for $1.05 billion. The deal will enhance CAE's defense business. Logitech (LOGI): Logitech shares fell 1.5% premarket after it said operating income for fiscal 2022 would be between $750 million and $800 million, down from the $1.1 billion it expects to report for fiscal 2021. Logitech had seen a boom in demand for devices like computer mice and keyboards due to the pandemic, with more people working and attending school from home. Twilio (TWLO): Twilio is in talks to invest up to $750 million in messaging company Syniverse Technologies, according to people familiar with the matter who spoke to The Wall Street Journal. They said that the expected investment by the cloud communications company would value Syniverse, currently owned by private-equity firm Carlyle Group (CG), at $2 billion to $3 billion. Twilio rose 2.3% in premarket action. Citigroup (C): Citigroup shares rose 2.1% in premarket trading as Jane Fraser takes over as Chief Executive Officer of the bank today, becoming the first woman to run a major U.S. bank.

