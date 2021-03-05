What to watch today: Dow set to rebound after Thursday's steep sell-off

BY THE NUMBERS

Dow futures initially turned lower and then surged higher Friday after the government reported much better than expected jobs growth in February. Stocks bounced despite bond yields pushing even higher. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell on Thursday failed to reassure investors that central bankers would keep surging bond yields and inflation in check. (CNBC)



The Dow closed 345 points, or 1.1%, lower Thursday, in a wild session that saw the 30-stock average down more than twice that at one stage. The S&P 500 fell 1.3%. The Nasdaq was the big loser on the day, sinking more than 2%, and closing nearly 10% off its Feb. 12 record high. The index also went negative on the year. As of Thursday's close, the Dow and S&P 500 held onto slim 2021 gains. (CNBC) The Labor Department this morning reported that the U.S. economy generated 379,000 new jobs in February, well above forecasts. The unemployment rate dipped to 6.2%, a bit lower than estimates of 6.3%. Nearly all of last month's job gains came from the battered leisure and hospitality sector, as some states started to relax Covid dining restrictions in some areas. (CNBC)



The 10-year Treasury yield moved higher Friday, trading above 1.62% and hitting a new one-year high, before backing off a bit. Yields have increased rapidly since the end of January, stoking inflation fears. Powell did little to allay those concerns, acknowledging he sees some inflationary pressures ahead. However, he also said that rising prices won't likely be enough to spur the Fed to hike interest rates. (CNBC)

