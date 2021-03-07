Chinese foreign minister takes firm tone, calls for 'non-interference' between China and the U.S.

The flags of China, U.S. and the Chinese Communist Party are displayed in a flag stall at the Yiwu Wholesale Market in Yiwu, Zhejiang province, China, May 10, 2019. Aly Song | Reuters

BEIJING — Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Sunday that the U.S. needs to remove "unreasonable restrictions" for the two countries' relationship to move forward under President Joe Biden's administration. Wang's remarks come as tensions between the U.S. and China have escalated in the last few years under former President Donald Trump, whose term ended in January. So far, the Biden administration has maintained a tough position on China — calling the country a more assertive "competitor" — and raised concerns about Beijing's stance around Taiwan, Hong Kong, Xinjiang and Tibet. China's central government considers those issues part of its domestic matters. "Speaking of China-U.S. relations, I believe first of all both sides need to abide by the principle of non-interference in each others' internal affairs," Wang said. That's according to an official English translation of his Mandarin-language remarks at a press conference held alongside the "Two Sessions" annual parliamentary meeting in Beijing, the country's biggest political event of the year.

Biden-Xi phone call