Covid updates: Fauci warns progress is slowing; Maryland reopens more businesses

As Americans hiked, played golf and worked out at home during the pandemic, those habits lifted Dick's Sporting Goods' sales.

The retailer topped Wall Street's estimates for fourth-quarter earnings, but it warned those dynamics and the pace of its sales growth may slow in the year ahead.

The company estimated that its same-store sales could decline as much as 2% or grow by as much as 2% in the year ahead, a significant drop from same-store sales growth of nearly 10% in fiscal 2020. It estimated net sales for the year ahead will range between $9.54 billion and $9.94 billion, roughly flat with its net sales of $9.58 billion in fiscal 2020.

Along with waning tailwinds from the pandemic, Dick's faces tougher competition in the activewear space as retailers, including Target, Kohl's, Gap-owned Athleta and Lululemon, all vie for more market share.

Dick's said it will increase investments in the year ahead to between $275 million and $300 million, higher than its total capital expenditures of $167 million and $180 million in fiscal 2020 and fiscal 2019, respectively.

—Melissa Repko