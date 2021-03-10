Covid live updates: Brazil has record deaths in 24 hours; U.S. house passes $1.9 trillion relief package

More than 60 million people in the U.S., or 18% of the population, have received at least one shot of a Covid vaccine, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Just over 32 million people are fully vaccinated against the virus, either through two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or through the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine that entered the market in recent weeks. In total, the U.S. has administered nearly 94 million vaccine doses to date — and the pace is only improving.

The U.S. is recording at least 57,400 new Covid-19 cases and at least 1,560 virus-related deaths each day, based on a seven-day average calculated by CNBC using Johns Hopkins University data.

Here are the biggest developments Wednesday:

The following data was compiled by Johns Hopkins University: