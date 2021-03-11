South Korean e-commerce giant Coupang tops $84 billion market cap after soaring in market debut

The New York Stock Exchange welcomes executives and guests of Coupang (NYSE: CPNG), today, Thursday, March 11, 2021, in celebration of its Initial Public Offering.

Shares of South Korean e-commerce giant Coupang surged 40% in its market debut Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange, making it the largest IPO so far this year in the United States.

The company's stock began trading at $63.50 apiece. Shares closed at $49.25, giving the company a market cap of $84.47 billion.

The company had priced its shares at $35 apiece, above its target range of $32 to $34 each.

Founded in 2010 by Korean-American billionaire Bom Kim, Coupang (pronounced "coo-pong") made a name for itself through its guaranteed same-day or next-day delivery service. Often compared to Amazon or Alibaba, Coupang has more than 100 fulfillment and logistics centers in more than 30 cities. The company, which ranked No. 2 on the 2020 CNBC Disruptor 50 list, also employs 15,000 drivers in South Korea for its deliveries.

The company was last valued in the private market at $9 billion in a 2018 funding round, according to PitchBook.