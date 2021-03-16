Auction house Sotheby's enters NFT world through collaboration with digital artist Pak

Sotheby's is joining the nonfungible token craze through a collaboration with digital artist Pak.

"We've been following the NFT space for some time," Sotheby's CEO Charles Stewart said Tuesday on CNBC's "Squawk Box," where he announced the auction house's partnership with Pak. The upcoming sale is set to launch next month.

"This is new for all of us," Stewart added. "But there's a lot here that's really exciting and we think has staying power."

Pak has been producing digital art for decades, but the artist's identity is not known.

"The artist prefers to remain anonymous, in part because the artist wants it to be about the art, which is not necessarily a new thing in the art world," Stewart said. "But it's one of the many new things about crypto art, in particular, that I think is different and potentially a bit disruptive, certainly when you compare it to the traditional art world."

The decision of Sotheby's — founded in 1744 and known for selling multimillion-dollar paintings and other luxury items — to embrace NFTs represents the latest milestone for the burgeoning digital art form. It comes after Christie's last week sold at auction an NFT collage for $69 million, elevating its creator, Beeple, whose real name is Mike Winkelmann, to a place among the top three most valuable living artists.

NFTs are blockchain-based assets that are unique by design, a scarcity that proponents say supports their value. Ownership of a specific NFT is recorded on a blockchain network, the distributed digital ledgers that support cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin.

In addition to digital pieces of art, basketball highlights known as NBA Top Shots have become popular to buy as NFTs. Earlier this month, the rock band Kings of Leon released its latest album in the form of an NFT.

Some have dismissed NFTs as a fad whose values will plummet over time. Skeptics also note the ascent of NFTs has coincided with a massive rally in cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin, infamous for its volatility, and ether, which runs on the Ethereum blockchain network.

The buyer of Winkelmann's $69 million NFT was the pseudonymous crypto investor Metakovan.