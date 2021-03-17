Creator who sold NFT house for $500,000: We’ll be ‘living in an augmented reality lifestyle' soon

Contemporary artist Krista Kim recently sold an NFT-minted digital house for 288 ether, valued at over $500,000 based on the cryptocurrency's trading price Wednesday.

The creation — called Mars House — is part of Kim's grand vision for the role augmented reality will play in the world, she explained in an interview on CNBC's "Squawk Alley."

"Right now, a lot of the [NFT] art that's currently available on platforms, it's a very limited parameter of how you can present the art," Kim said Wednesday. "It's presented, basically, as a digital file, a beautiful drawing or video on your screen, but my intention was to look beyond that."

The new owner of Mars House, she said, will be able to upload the file into various metaverses -- 3D immersive worlds -- and experience the digital real estate there. She said Mars House represents the "next generation of NFT art."

"For me, I actually foresee that we will be living in an augmented reality lifestyle within a very short period," Kim said, predicting it could happen in "a couple years."