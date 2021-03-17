Elon Musk turns down $1 million offer to buy his tweet as an NFT

Elon Musk, founder and chief engineer of SpaceX speaks at the 2020 Satellite Conference and Exhibition March 9, 2020 in Washington, DC.

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk withdrew the offer to sell one of his tweets as a non-fungible token (or NFT) on Tuesday, even though a bidder had offered more than $1 million for the digital asset.

Musk said on Monday in a tweet, "I'm selling this song about NFTs as an NFT." The social media post he put up for sale included a song with the lyrics: "NFT for your vanity. Computers never sleep. It's verified. It's guaranteed."

The tweet-for-sale also contained a short video loop, which portrayed a trophy labeled "Vanity Trophy" with the term "NFT" at the top, and "HODL" across the bottom. HODL is a cheer used by cryptocurrency fans and retail investors to encourage peers to hold onto a coin or shares in a company, rather than sell.

On Tuesday, Musk changed his tune, saying in a tweet: "Actually doesn't feel quite right selling this. Will pass."

NFTs are unique crypto tokens used to represent digital assets, including images and video clips. They can be bought and sold like physical collectibles. NFTs run on a decentralized digital ledger, or blockchain, which means that transactions, ownership and validity of any asset that an NFT represents can be tracked.

Musk's tweet, including his caption, video and song, was listed for sale as an NFT on "Valuables," a platform released by Cent, the social media network built on blockchain. According to Valuables, the highest last bid on the Musk tweet was $1,121,000, from a Twitter user with the handle @SinaEstavi.