TurboTax, H&R Block need time to account for $10,200 unemployment tax break

Online tax preparers like TurboTax and H&R Block haven't yet updated their software to account for a tax break on unemployment benefits some Americans received last year. As a result, taxpayers who are eligible for the new break and typically file a return digitally should wait, experts said. About 138 million individual tax returns last year were filed electronically — almost 98% of the total, according to IRS data as of mid-July.

$10,200 unemployment tax break

The Free File Alliance, a group of nine firms that partner with the IRS to offer free electronic tax filing, didn't return a request for comment. IRS Free File is available to taxpayers whose adjusted gross income is $72,000 or less. Companies in the Free File Alliance include 1040NOW Corp., ezTaxReturn.com, FileYourTaxes, Free Tax Returns, Intuit (which owns TurboTax), OnLine Taxes, TaxACT, TaxHawk and TaxSlayer. The IRS didn't return a request for comment.

Wait to file

The $1.9 trillion Covid relief bill offered the unemployment tax break in the middle of filing season, which began Feb. 12 and runs to April 15. The IRS is expected to push the deadline to May 17. About 40 million people received unemployment benefits last year, according to The Century Foundation. The average person got $14,000 in assistance. "It's always challenging in the middle of a tax season when you have a tax law change," said Nina Olson, executive director and founder of the Center for Taxpayer Rights. "It's challenging for the IRS to incorporate it, and it's challenging for the software providers."

About 53.9 million tax returns have been e-filed this year, according to IRS data through March 5. That's almost 97% of all returns so far. For those who haven't yet filed and want to claim the unemployment tax break, it's likely best for e-filers to wait until online preparers have tweaked their systems accordingly, Olson said. That's especially true since the IRS has already begun depositing $1,400 stimulus checks into bank accounts. At this point, rushing to file a tax return so one's eligibility and check amount are based on 2020 income may not occur in time, Olson said. (Taxpayers will eventually get any money owed to them.) "I think if you give the major software companies a week, they will have it programmed in, and it would be worth waiting to save yourself the confusion," Olson said.