TurboTax, H&R Block update software to account for $10,200 unemployment tax break

TurboTax and H&R Block updated their online software to account for a new tax break on unemployment benefits received last year, according to company officials.

However, state tax returns may still be a source of trouble for some taxpayers filing electronically.

The American Rescue Plan excludes up to $10,200 of unemployment benefits collected in 2020, per person, from federal tax. President Joe Biden signed the $1.9 trillion Covid relief measure on March 11.

More from Personal Finance:

New $3,000 child tax credit might not come with monthly payments

Did you know the government owns a piece of your 401(k) or IRA?

What to do if you're waiting for a $1,400 stimulus check

Around 40 million Americans received jobless aid last year, according to the Century Foundation. The average person received $14,000.

People who made $150,000 or more of income last year are not eligible for the tax cut. That threshold is the same regardless of filing status like single or married.

Tax preparers like H&R Block and TurboTax needed time to tweak their systems appropriately and incorporate the law. They also had to wait for the IRS to issue guidance on how workers can claim the tax break. TurboTax processed nearly 40 million tax returns last year.

More than 7 million individuals used H&R Block software to file their taxes last year.

H&R Block was able to process returns beginning Friday for people eligible for the federal tax waiver, according to company spokeswoman Lisa Patterson.

"Whether using our DIY products or working with a tax pro, our services are updated to handle this tax change on federal returns," Patterson said.