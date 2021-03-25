European markets head for lower open as Covid surge weighs on sentiment

LONDON — European stocks are expected to open lower on Thursday, as investors consider the ramifications of a surge in coronavirus cases in the region, and EU leaders discuss possible blocks on vaccine exports.

London's FTSE is seen opening 19 points lower at 6,692, Germany's DAX down 37 points at 14,569, France's CAC 40 down 21 points at 5,917 and Italy's FTSE MIB 100 points lower at 23,829, according to IG.

The main focus for European markets on Thursday will be a virtual meeting between EU leaders to discuss the worrying epidemiological situation in Europe and sluggish vaccine rollout.

High on the agenda are possible curbs on vaccine exports from the bloc, a move that could impact the neighboring U.K. hardest and could stall its so-far successful immunization program.

The EU and the U.K. sought to ease tensions over vaccine exports in the last 24 hours, saying Wednesday they want to find a "win-win" solution and boost supplies across the continent.

AstraZeneca shares will also be watched Thursday after the Anglo-Swedish drugmaker reported a lower efficacy rate of its Covid vaccine (revising it down to 76% from 79%) after submitting updated data to U.S. health regulators. The move followed criticism from an independent monitoring board that its previous disclosure of 79% efficacy was based on outdated information.