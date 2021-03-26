Japan stocks set to trade lower following Dow's overnight rebound

SINGAPORE — Stocks in Japan were set to trade higher at the Friday open following an overnight rebound on Wall Street.

Futures pointed to a higher open for Japanese stocks. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 29,010 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 28,910. That compared against the last close of the Nikkei 225 at 28,729.88.

Shares in Australia edged higher, as the S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.58%.