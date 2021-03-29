The IRS extended the federal tax deadline. Here's when state returns are due

kate_sept2004

The tax season might be a little more complicated for filers in certain states. The recent move by the IRS to extend the filing season to May 17 from April 15 only applies to federal income tax returns. That deadline doesn't always align with due dates for state income taxes. Most states have followed the IRS and moved the deadline for income tax returns to May 17. But a handful of states still have different deadlines that impact millions of taxpayers. Hawaii, Idaho, Maryland and Oklahoma have state income tax deadlines that differ from the May 17 federal filing date. And, deadlines in Iowa and Arizona could soon change.