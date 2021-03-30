Essence CEO Caroline Wanga calls diversity efforts the 'lifeblood of the future' for companies

Programming note: The CNBC @Work Summit returns this fall on October 13. Facebook CIO Atish Banerjea, Bank of America COO/CTO Cathy Bessant, WeWork CEO Sandeep Mathrani and Estee Lauder CFO Tracey Davis will talk about building a resilient future and more. Register now.

Caroline Wanga has grown tired of companies dangling rewards and giving pats on the back to employees who comply with diversity and inclusion initiatives.

In an interview with CNBC's Sharon Epperson, the CEO of Black media company Essence Communications said employers should see participation as an obligatory part of the job, just as they expect people to show up to work if they want to keep getting paid.

"It is vital to your business," she said at the CNBC @Work Summit on Tuesday. "It's your endocrine system of your business. And so if your kidney's failing, you don't get a piece of cake and a lollipop. You get dialysis."

"You don't get incented for participating in something that's the lifeblood of the future of your organization," she added.

Wanga, a former Target executive, started at the big-box retail chain as an intern and by the time she left roughly 15 years later, she was its chief culture, diversity and inclusion officer and vice president of human resources.

She joined Essence in June and now she's leading the iconic Black brand. Black entrepreneur Richelieu Dennis, founder of beauty company Sundial Brands, bought Essence from Time Inc. in 2018.

At the company, Wanga's skills were quickly put to the test. She was hired by Essence as its chief growth officer, but she soon ascended to interim chief executive and later CEO as the media company faced anonymous accusations of bullying, sexual harassment and an "abusive work culture" in an essay shared on Medium in June.

The company denied the claims. Essence hired two law firms, which independently investigated the allegations and did not find evidence to support them, according to findings shared by the company with The New York Times.

In the fall, Wanga commended Dennis for authorizing "a full review of all allegations," and described the claims as "untruths" meant to diminish an "iconic brand," in a statement shared with the Times.