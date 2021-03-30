European stocks head for positive open, tracking improving U.S. sentiment

LONDON — European stocks are expected to open higher Tuesday following a recovery from market jitters in the U.S. late last week.

London's FTSE is seen opening 22 points higher at 6,765, Germany's DAX up 51 points at 14,883, France's CAC 40 up 14 points at 6,036 and Italy's FTSE MIB up 137 points at 24,256, according to IG.

Global markets appear to have recovered following market nervousness in the U.S. which overshadowed market sentiment last Friday.

U.S. stock index futures were flat during overnight trading despite the Dow Jones Industrial Average rising to a new record on Monday. The moves came amid the continued fallout after a hedge fund was forced to liquidate its position in several media stocks.