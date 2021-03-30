Many Social Security, other federal beneficiaries to start receiving $1,400 stimulus checks on April 7

Social Security and other federal beneficiaries who do not normally file tax returns can expect their $1,400 stimulus payments to be issued this weekend, the IRS and Treasury Department said on Tuesday.

The majority of the payments will be sent electronically and received on April 7, the government agencies said.

The news comes after the Social Security Administration last week sent payment information to the IRS for an estimated 30 million people. The IRS is now in the process of validating those records and verifying the payments are made for the correct amount and to recipients who are eligible for the money.

Once that process is complete, the IRS expects to process the payments at the end of the week, according to the agency.

Many federal beneficiaries who filed either 2019 or 2020 tax returns have received their $1,400 payments, according to the agencies. That also goes for those who submitted their information to the IRS' non-filer tool last year.

This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.