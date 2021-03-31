Here’s how Biden’s $2 trillion infrastructure plan addresses climate change

Vice President Kamala Harris (2-L) and Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry (L) watch as US President Joe Biden signs executive orders after speaking on tackling climate change, creating jobs, and restoring scientific integrity in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, DC on January 27, 2021.

President Joe Biden on Wednesday will outline a massive infrastructure proposal to reshape the U.S. economy and build out clean energy infrastructure as part of a broader effort to curb climate change.

If signed into law, the proposal would rank as one of the largest federal efforts ever to curb the country's greenhouse gas emissions and advance the president's commitment to put the country on a path to net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

The measure, called the American Jobs Plan, includes $174 billion in spending to boost the electric vehicle market and shift away from gas-powered cars. It proposes replacing all the country's lead pipes and updating water systems to ensure drinking water is safe.

The administration's plan, which also includes measures unrelated to climate and infrastructure, is ambitious and could be difficult to impose even if it does pass through both chambers of Congress.

The initiatives involve funding to install half a million charging stations across the country by 2030, incentives for Americans to buy EVs and money to retool factories and boost domestic supply of materials. Electric cars only make up about 2% of new auto sales in the U.S.

The proposal also includes $100 billion in funding to update the country's electric grid and make it more resilient to worsening climate disasters, such as the recent winter storm that caused widespread blackouts in Texas.

As global temperatures rise, the U.S. will update aging infrastructure like roads and bridges to be more resilient to weather events like droughts, floods and wildfires. The plan will retrofit millions of homes to increase energy efficiency, with efforts focused on the low-income and minority communities most vulnerable to climate change.

Biden also proposes the creation of a "Energy Efficiency and Clean Electricity Standard," a mandate that would require a portion of U.S. electricity come from zero-carbon sources like wind and solar power. The mandate would require congressional approval.