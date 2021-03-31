Coursera begins trading at $39, stock pops 18%

The New York Stock Exchange welcomes Coursera, (NYSE: COUR), today, Wednesday, March 31, 2021, in celebration of its Initial Public Offering. To honor the occasion, Coursera Founders Andrew Ng and Daphne Koller and Coursera CEO Jeff Maggioncalda virtually ring The Opening Bell®.

Shares of education tech company Coursera opened at $39 apiece in its market debut Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

On Tuesday, Coursera priced its 15.73 million shares at $33 apiece — the high end of its initial $30 to $33 target range. In its offering, the company raised nearly $520 million at an implied $4.3 billion valuation.

Shares were up about 18% after it opened, giving the company a market cap of about $5.13 billion. Coursera was last valued in the private market at $3.6 billion, according to PitchBook.

Founded in 2012 by former Stanford University computer science professors Daphne Koller and Andrew Ng, the Mountain View, California-based company offers individuals access to online courses and degrees from top universities, a business that has boomed throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.

Revenue last year jumped 59% to $293 million. Still, Coursera's net losses widened to $66.8 million from $46.7 million in 2019 as the company said it added over 12,000 new degrees for students over the last two years. Total registered users grew 65% year over year in 2020.

"[When] we started back in 2012 with Andrew and Daphne, it was sort of B2C — put some courses up and see who from around the world wants to come ... [since then] 77 million individuals came to Coursera.org; 30 million during the pandemic," CEO Jeff Maggioncalda said on CNBC's "Squawk Alley" Wednesday morning before shares started trading.

"Almost every student was forced to learn online. Almost every teacher was forced to teach online. This huge forced experiment was tough in some regards, but it also introduced a new way of learning that's being embraced for the affordability, the quality, and the convenience."

Maggioncalda joined the company as CEO in 2017 after 18 years at Financial Engines, an investment advisory firm he founded and took public in 2010 before its 2018 merger with Edelman Financial Services.

"[We knew then] it would cost us to build a direct salesforce, but that institutional learning, where people are learning at work and even earning fully accredited bachelor's and master's degrees while they're working ... we think that's what the future really looks like," Maggioncalda added.