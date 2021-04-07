AST SpaceMobile shares rise as the space SPAC stock begins trading on the Nasdaq

An illustration of the SpaceMobile satellite constellation.

Shares of satellite-to-smartphone broadband company AST SpaceMobile began trading on the Nasdaq on Wednesday, with the company the first among a flurry of recent space companies to close its SPAC deal.

AST SpaceMobile trades under the ticker ASTS, with shares previously listed under the SPAC New Providence before the merger.

A SPAC—or special purpose acquisition company—is a shell company that's designed to raise money through an initial public offering for the purpose of acquiring a private firm and taking it public.

The stock climbed as much as 5% in early trading on Wednesday, up from its previous close of $11.60 a share.