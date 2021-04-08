Avengers Campus will open at Disneyland on June 4

Rendering of Disney California Adventure's upcoming Marvel-themed land named Avengers Campus during a media preview at the D23 Expo in Anaheim, CA, on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019.

New superhero recruits will be able to experience Disneyland's Avenger Campus on June 4, Disney said during a theme park webcast Thursday.

The new area is an extension to Disney's California Adventure theme park in Anaheim, California and features Marvel's mightiest heroes from Earth and the stars.

"What I can tell you is, it's awesome," Josh D'Amaro told CNBC ahead of the webcast. "I think it's going to be an unbelievable addition to California Adventure. If you think about the [Marvel Cinematic Universe] and what's happening on that front, as recently as 'WandaVision,' it's hot. It's a hot franchise. And we now have the ability to open this thing up to the world."

The park was initially set to open in July of last year, however, due to the coronavirus pandemic, theme parks in California have been shuttered since March 2020.

Disney's two parks in Anaheim will reopen April 30 and will operate at around 15% capacity to start.

The new land has taken the place of A Bug's Land and includes the preexisting Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission: Breakout ride at the edge of Hollywood Land. It will also feature a new Spider-Man attraction, a dining location called Pym Particles Test Kitchen and an area based on Dr. Strange.

"We've got the ultimate playground for Marvel," D'Amaro said. "As quickly as Kevin [Feige] and that Marvel team can create characters and create stories, we can integrate them."

Disney has already teased that the Spider-Man ride will be based on the Worldwide Engineering Brigade aka WEB, a company that helps give regular people super powers. The attraction gives guests the chance to test out their webslinger vehicle. While driving the vehicle little spider bots are let loose and you must snatch them up with your new web-slinging powers.