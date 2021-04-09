GM cutting overtime shifts at two U.S. truck plants due to chip shortage

Line workers work on the chassis of full-size General Motors pickup trucks at the Flint Assembly plant on June 12, 2019 in Flint, Michigan.

General Motors is cutting overtime production this weekend at two U.S. assembly plants that produce its highly profitable full-size pickups due to the ongoing semiconductor chip shortage impacting the global automotive industry.

The plants in Flint, Michigan and Fort Wayne, Indiana produce a mix of the company's full-size pickups, including Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra 1500 models as well as their larger siblings.

This is the first time the Detroit automaker has cut production shifts for its full-size pickups due to the months-long chip shortage. GM has significantly cut production at its car and crossover plants in North America to prioritize chips for the pickups as well as the company's full-size SUVs.

In total, GM is eliminating three overtime shifts between the two plants on Saturday and Sunday.

"As we continue to manage the semiconductor impact on our plants, we are balancing parts availability with our ability to run efficiently for the entire week," GM said in an emailed statement.