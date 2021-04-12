Americans have about a month left to file their 2020 tax returns. What to do now

If you haven't filed your 2020 tax returns yet, you're in luck — you have more than a month to get your paperwork to the IRS.

The IRS moved the filing deadline this year for individual returns to May 17 from April 15.

In addition, May 17 is also the last day to contribute to individual retirement accounts, Roth IRAs and health savings accounts, as well as Archer medical savings accounts and Coverdell education savings accounts for 2020.

The tax season has been a complicated one for many Americans. The American Rescue Plan made changes to the tax code after the IRS started accepting returns, and at the same time tasked the agency with sending out another round of $1,400 checks.

The changes meant that many had to hold off on filing their returns, delaying refunds or even previous stimulus payments they were owed and didn't receive.

The IRS and state departments of revenue are still sending out guidance for some taxpayers as the season goes on, adding to tension as the filing deadline nears. Still, many taxpayers shouldn't worry too much, according to Adam Markowitz, an enrolled agent with Howard L Markowitz PA CPA in Leesburg, Florida.

"Everything's going to get done, and if it doesn't get done, it's not the end of the world," he said.

Here's what to know before you file.

Get your paperwork together

Before filing, a good rule of thumb is to look over last year's return to make sure you're not missing any documents that should be included.

"This way you can file on time knowing that you are not leaving [out] any other pieces, and that the state, and federal government, both have all the information that you need to file your tax return," said Sheneya Wilson, CPA and founder of Fola Financial in New York.

This year, there are a few extra things some taxpayers need.

If you got unemployment insurance benefits in 2020, the American Rescue Plan made changes to what is considered taxable income. Now, the first $10,200 of those benefits — or $20,400 for a couple filing jointly, when both partners got unemployment — is not taxable for those who had an adjusted gross income of less than $150,000 in 2020.