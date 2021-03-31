IRS refunds will start in May for $10,200 unemployment tax break

The IRS will start issuing tax refunds in May to Americans who filed their returns without claiming a new break on unemployment benefits, the federal agency said Wednesday.

The American Rescue Plan waived federal tax on up to $10,200 of unemployment benefits, per person, received in 2020. Households with $150,000 or more in income are not eligible for the tax cut.

President Joe Biden signed the $1.9 trillion relief law during tax season, on March 11.

Taxpayers eligible for the tax break were left wondering if they should file amended tax returns to claim the benefit. The IRS advised taxpayers not to file an amended return, saying it was devising a workaround.

The agency confirmed Wednesday that it will issue refunds automatically to eligible taxpayers.

"Because the change occurred after some people filed their taxes, the IRS will take steps in the spring and summer to make the appropriate change to their return, which may result in a refund," the agency said. "The first refunds are expected to be made in May and will continue into the summer."