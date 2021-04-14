Richard Branson sells over $150 million in Virgin Galactic stock

Richard Branson, Founder of Virgin Galactic (C) poses next to George T. Whitesides (R), CEO of Virgin Galactic Holdings after ringing the First Trade Bell to commemorate the company's first day of trading on the New York Stock Exchange on October 28, 2019.

Sir Richard Branson, the founder of Virgin Galactic who helped take the company public in 2019, sold more than $150 million worth of the company's stock over the past three days, a securities filing on Wednesday revealed.

Branson, and four entities he controls including Virgin Group, sold 5,584,000 shares of Virgin Galactic between April 12 and 14. The shares were worth $150.3 million, sold at prices between $26.85 and $28.73.

Virgin Galactic did not immediately respond to CNBC's requests for comment. Virgin shares closed Wednesday at $26.68 up 12% for the year.

Branson's sale comes a month after Virgin Galactic Chairman Chamath Palihapitiya sold his remaining personal stake in the company. Palihapitiya told CNBC at the time that he plans to redirect the sale "into a large investment I am making towards fighting climate change," adding that he remains "as dedicated as ever to Virgin Galactic's team, mission and prospects."

Last year, as the COVID-19 pandemic damaged Virgin Group's leisure and travel businesses, Branson sold about $500 million of his stake in Virgin Galactic.