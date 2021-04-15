Covid live updates: Fauci, top health officials testify before Congress as J&J vaccine faces safety concerns

Molecular model of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus spike (S) protein (red) with the B.1.531 and B.1.1.7 variant mutation sites highlighted. S proteins are found in the viral membrane, they bind to angiotensin converting enzyme 2 receptors (ACE2, blue) on host cell membranes and facilitate the virus's entry to the cell.

Doctors told CNBC they are seeing a rise in the number of young people admitted to the hospital with Covid-19. They attributed the worrying trend, in part, to the highly contagious B.1.1.7 variant.

Young people are "getting infected more frequently because of the contagiousness" of the strain, said Dr. Paul Offit, a physician at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said last week B.1.1.7 variant, the strain first identified in the U.K., is now the most common Covid strain circulating in the U.S.

The U.K. identified B.1.1.7, which appears to be more deadly and spread more easily than other strains, last fall. It has since spread to other parts of the globe, including the United States, which has identified 20,915 cases across 52 jurisdictions as of last week, according to the CDC. However, health experts say that number is likely much higher.

Even as the pace of vaccinations picks up, the highly contagious variants could potentially stall the nation's recovery from the pandemic, U.S. health officials have warned.

Additionally, young adults, some of whom have not been vaccinated yet, may be at risk of more severe cases. Hospitals are seeing more and more younger adults in their 30s and 40s admitted with severe cases of Covid-19, Walensky said. "Data suggests this is all happening as we are seeing increasing prevalence of variants, with 52 jurisdictions now reporting cases of variants of concern."

Walensky previously warned that traveling for spring break could lead to another rise in cases, especially in Florida where the variant was rapidly spreading.

"I'm pleading with you, for the sake of our nation's health," Walensky said at a briefing last month. "Cases climbed last spring, they climbed again in the summer, they will climb now if we stop taking precautions when we continue to get more and more people vaccinated."



– Berkeley Lovelace Jr.