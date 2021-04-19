Amazon signs with ULA for rockets to launch Jeff Bezos' Kuiper internet satellites

Amazon is preparing to send its first Project Kuiper internet satellites into orbit, with Jeff Bezos' company announcing on Monday that it signed a contract with United Launch Alliance for nine launches.

ULA, a joint venture of Boeing and Lockheed Martin, will use its Atlas V series of rockets to launch the Kuiper missions. Amazon's planned constellation would include 3,236 satellites in low Earth orbit. The company has said it will invest $10 billion in to bring high-speed broadband to consumers, businesses and governments.

"We're determined to make affordable broadband a reality for customers and communities around the world," Bezos said in a statement. "ULA is a fantastic partner that's successfully launched dozens of missions for commercial and government customers, and we're grateful for their support of Kuiper."

An Amazon spokesperson declined to comment on the value of the launch contract. The company is also not disclosing how many Kuiper satellites will launch on each mission, nor what version of ULA's Atlas V rocket it will use.