Here's who could still be waiting and eligible for a $1,400 stimulus check

If you haven't received your $1,400 stimulus check, you may still be eligible for the money.

About 159 million stimulus payments have been sent since Congress authorized a third round of stimulus checks in March. Those payments total more than $376 billion.

They include up to $1,400 per adult, plus $1,400 per child or adult dependent.

As with previous stimulus checks, your adjusted gross income must be below certain levels in order to qualify for a payment: up to $75,000 if single, $112,500 as head of household or $150,000 if married and filing jointly.

More from Personal Finance:

New batch of $1,400 stimulus checks includes payments to veterans

How Americans are using their $1,400 stimulus checks

Why your stimulus checks was less than expected

This time, those checks phase out more quickly. Singles with adjusted gross income of $80,000 and up, as well as heads of household with $120,000 and married couples with $160,000, do not qualify for a payment.

Other requirements also apply. You must be a U.S. citizen or resident alien in order to qualify for the money.

While the bulk of the $1,400 payments have been sent, additional checks continue to go out each week. Here's a look at who still stands to receive the money.