5 things to know before the stock market opens Tuesday

1. Stocks set to fall after Dow, S&P 500 slide from record closes

Traders on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Source: NYSE

2. Four Dow stocks report earnings, including J&J and IBM

3. United Airlines issue its fifth consecutive quarterly loss

Travelers arrive for flights at O'Hare international Airport on March 16, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. Scott Olson | Getty Images

Shares of United Airlines fell 2.5% in Tuesday's premarket, the morning after the carrier reported a wider-than-expected first-quarter loss of $7.50 per share, its fifth consecutive quarterly loss. Revenue of $3.22 billion dropped nearly 60% from last year and fell short of estimates. Higher fuel costs and still-dampened demand due to Covid hurt results. However, United does expect to return to profitability later this year as Covid vaccinations ramp up and governments loosen travel restrictions.

4. Elon Musk says Autopilot was not enabled in Tesla crash in Texas

A Tesla logo on a Model S is photographed inside of a Tesla dealership in New York. Lucas Jackson | Reuters

Elon Musk denied that Tesla's automated driving systems were involved in a fatal crash in the Houston suburb of Spring, Texas, on Saturday. The Tesla CEO tweeted Monday: "Data logs recovered so far show Autopilot was not enabled." Local police said nobody was in the driver's seat when the 2019 Tesla Model S veered off the road and burst into flames. The two men in the car died. Two federal agencies, the NHTSA and the NTSB, are investigating the accident, along with local police. Preliminary findings are not conclusive.

5. In Minneapolis, a fortified city awaits Chauvin verdict