This week's market decline looks like a brief pause for now, analysts say

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.

Stocks are now in a choppy period, and technical analysts say it has the look of a short-term pullback.

Strategists say it would make sense for this week's selling to fit in the pattern of many pullbacks with a 3% to 5% decline.

But corporate earnings season could decide the fate of the sell-off, which took the S&P 500 to Tuesday's close of 4,134, a decline of 1.2% from record highs on Friday.

"This is the quick move lower to relieve the overbought nature of the market," said Scott Redler, chief strategic officer with T3Live.com. He follows the market's short-term technicals. "A normal pullback can see 3,983 to 4,000 and still be healthy."

Redler said the 50-day moving average at 3,985 has been an intermediate support level since November, and the S&P 500 has not traded below it for more than a session or so since.

If the index goes below the 50-day moving average, that could be a sign of negative momentum.

"Last week was frustrating. ...The S&P was at an all-time high, while many of the growth stocks were getting battered," said Redler.

He said while it seems the sell-off will be shallow, it's still not clear it will be.