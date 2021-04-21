5 things to know before the stock market opens Wednesday

Here are the most important news, trends and analysis that investors need to start their trading day:

Netflix blamed its subscriber growth slowdown on pandemic-inspired delays in some of its big-name shows and films. In the first quarter, global paid net subscriber additions totaled 3.98 million compared with estimates for 6.2 million. Netflix said Tuesday it expects to add only about 1 million subscribers in the current quarter. The company doesn't believe increased competition from the likes of Disney + and Hulu, AT&T 's HBO Max, Apple TV+, Amazon Prime, and Comcast 's Peacock are playing a factor in the weak subscriber numbers. Earnings per-share in the first quarter handily beat forecasts, while revenue slightly exceeded what analysts had expected.

U.S. President Joe Biden holds a bi-partisan meeting on the American Jobs Plan at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 19, 2021.

President Joe Biden on Wednesday will reflect on his efforts to expand Covid vaccine distribution and access in his first three months in the White House. The U.S., under the Biden administration, is set administer more than 200 million doses before the president's 100th day in office next week. That's was his latest goal. More than 50% of U.S. adults have gotten at least one dose, including a third who have been fully vaccinated. With everyone 16 and older now eligible, Biden is expected to outline his administration's plans to drive up vaccination rates even further.

Johnson & Johnson's Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine is stored for use with United Airlines employees at United's onsite clinic at O'Hare International Airport on March 09, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois.

Johnson & Johnson said it will resume rolling out its Covid vaccine in Europe after regulators on the continent said the benefits outweigh the risk of uncommon but severe blood clots. The European Medicines Agency on Tuesday recommended adding a warning about possible clotting issues with low blood platelets. J&J's vaccine was put on pause in the U.S. after six women developed a rare blood clotting disorder. One woman died and another was in critical condition. The CDC's immunization advisory panel is set to make its recommendation on J&J's one-shot vaccine Friday.

Senator Bernie Sanders, an independent from Vermont and chairman of the Senate Budget Committee, speaks during a hearing in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Wednesday, March 17, 2021.

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., on Wednesday introduced the College for All Plan, legislation that would make a college education free for millions and lend extra support to those from working-class families attending minority institutions. The bill, as in previous plans, proposes the government help pay for it by imposing a financial transaction tax on Wall Street. No word on whether Biden supports this bill but he does broadly want to reduce the burden of college costs. As a candidate, he expressed support for the general idea of a financial transaction tax but offered no specifics.

— The Associated Press and Reuters contributed to this report.

Disclosure: Comcast is the owner of NBCUniversal, parent company of CNBC.