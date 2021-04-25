Biden job approval hits 53%, broad majority support his infrastructure plan: NBC News poll

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks about his $2 trillion infrastructure plan during an event to tout the plan at Carpenters Pittsburgh Training Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, March 31, 2021.

More than half of Americans say they support President Joe Biden's performance in office so far and approve of his sweeping infrastructure proposal, according to a new NBC News poll.

The poll findings released Sunday showed that 53% of respondents approve of Biden's job in office, including 90% of Democrats, 61% of independents and 9% of Republicans, while 39% of respondents disapprove of Biden's performance.

The president also received support for his coronavirus relief package passed in March and his $2 trillion infrastructure proposal aimed to help boost the post-pandemic economy.

The poll showed that 46% percent of Americans believed the president's $1.9 trillion Covid relief bill —which sent direct payments to Americans and extended unemployment insurance, among other policies —was a good idea, while 25% said it was a bad idea and 26% did not have an opinion.

Additionally, 61% of respondents said they believe the worst of the pandemic is over in the U.S., while only 19% think the worst is yet to come.

Biden's infrastructure plan, which aims to revitalize U.S. transportation infrastructure, water systems, broadband and manufacturing, as well as combat climate change, was also popular among respondents. 59% said the plan is a good idea, while 21% disagreed and 19% did not have an opinion.

Responses diverged across party lines: 87% of Democrats, 68% of independents and 21% of Republicans said they supported the infrastructure plan.