Public demand for AstraZeneca vaccine falls in Britain after blood clot scares

LONDON — Public preference for the coronavirus vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford has fallen since reports emerged potentially linking it to some cases of unusual blood clotting events.

A study of almost 5,000 adults in April in the U.K. — where Covid vaccine take-up is high and the immunization program well-established — has found that the public's preference for the AstraZeneca Covid vaccine has declined since March, and belief that it causes blood clots has increased.

The British academic study found 17% of the public now say they'd prefer to have the AstraZeneca vaccine, if they had a choice of any — down from 24% toward the end of March.

And 23% of people now believe the AstraZeneca vaccine causes blood clots — up from 13% in March. However, the public are still most likely to say this claim is false (39%) or that they don't know whether it's true (38%).

The study, carried out by the University of Bristol, King's College London and the NIHR Health Protection Unit in Emergency Preparedness and Response between April 1-16, found a "big difference" in beliefs before and after the MHRA (the U.K.'s drug regulator) announced there was a possible link between the vaccine and extremely rare blood clots on April 7.

The study found that 17% of those interviewed in the first week of that month thought this claim was true, compared with 31% interviewed after.