UBS agrees to sponsorship and content deal with athlete-backed PlayersTV

Chris Paul #3 of the Phoenix Suns drives to the basket during the game against the Brooklyn Nets on April 25, 2021 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Players Media Group has landed a top sponsor for its TV vertical that's backed by notable pro athletes.

The company agreed to a multiyear partnership with global investment bank UBS. The Swiss bank will provide input and co-create content for the channel. UBS will also have a presence across PlayersTV digital and streaming properties.

The terms were not made available. It's a seven-figure agreement, according to a source familiar with deal who requested anonymity because the person wasn't authorized to discuss terms publicly.

PlayersTV launched last year with the backing of various athlete investors, including National Basketball Association stars Chris Paul, Kyrie Irving, Damian Lillard, and C.J. McCollum. Major League Baseball legend Ken Griffey Jr. is also involved with the company.

The channel was created to help athletes gain distribution for personalized content and it shares advertising revenue with creators. PlayersTV is available on Samsung TVs, Dish Network's streaming service Sling TV, and other platforms like Roku.

The media group was $20 million last spring, CNBC reported. The company declined to provide an updated valuation.