European stocks open slightly higher with spotlight on economic data, earnings

LONDON — European stocks opened slightly higher on Friday morning, with investors' attention turning to inflation and economic growth data, as well as corporate earnings.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 rose 0.2% in early Friday trading, with the autos sector leading, up 1.1%, while banks were down nearly 0.5%.

Shares in U.K. bank Barclays fell 6% on Friday morning, despite its first-quarter results which topped expectations. Barclays reported a net profit of £1.7 billion ($2.37 billion) for the first three months of the year, above the £1.3 billion expected by analysts.

French bank BNP Paribas fell just under 1%, despite beating forecasts in its first-quarter results. It posted a net income of 1.8 billion euros ($2.18 billion) versus the 1.2 billion euros estimated by analysts.

However, British pharmaceuticals giant AstraZeneca climbed almost 3% in early trading, after it said on Friday its coronavirus vaccine added $275 million in sales in the first quarter.