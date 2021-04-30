European stocks open slightly higher with spotlight on economic data, earnings

- Investor focus in Europe will be on economic data on Friday, with a flash inflation figure for April expected at 10 a.m. London time.
- Europe's March unemployment rate and gross domestic product growth for the first quarter is also due.
- Corporate earnings also remain on investors' minds, with banks BNP Paribas and Barclays due to report Friday, along with AstraZeneca.
LONDON — European stocks opened slightly higher on Friday morning, with investors' attention turning to inflation and economic growth data, as well as corporate earnings.
The pan-European Stoxx 600 rose 0.2% in early Friday trading, with the autos sector leading, up 1.1%, while banks were down nearly 0.5%.
Shares in U.K. bank Barclays fell 6% on Friday morning, despite its first-quarter results which topped expectations. Barclays reported a net profit of £1.7 billion ($2.37 billion) for the first three months of the year, above the £1.3 billion expected by analysts.
French bank BNP Paribas fell just under 1%, despite beating forecasts in its first-quarter results. It posted a net income of 1.8 billion euros ($2.18 billion) versus the 1.2 billion euros estimated by analysts.
However, British pharmaceuticals giant AstraZeneca climbed almost 3% in early trading, after it said on Friday its coronavirus vaccine added $275 million in sales in the first quarter.
On the data front, a flash inflation figure for Europe in April is expected at 10 a.m. London time, along with March's unemployment rate and gross domestic product growth for the first quarter.
Stateside stock futures dipped in overnight trading, despite e-commerce giant Amazon reporting a record first-quarter profit. However, social media platform Twitter missed analyst forecasts on user growth expectations and shared lower-than-expected revenue guidance for the second quarter.
Wall Street will also keep a close eye on personal income and spending data, set for release at 8:30 a.m. ET Friday morning. That data could provide investors, and the Federal Reserve, with a valuable look at how quickly prices are rising across the U.S. economy as it recovers from the Covid-19 pandemic.
Asia-Pacific markets struggled for gains Friday, despite a positive finish stateside to Thursday's trading session.
— CNBC's Saheli Roy Choudhury and Thomas Franck contributed to this report.