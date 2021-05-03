Leon Cooperman: 3 things wealthy people shouldn't do and 1 thing they should

If you have accumulated more wealth than you need, there are a number of things you can do with the excess money, according to billionaire investor Leon Cooperman.

Founder of the Omega Family Office, Cooperman — who has an estimated net worth of $2.5 billion — shared his views on the stock market, tech valuations, taxes and how to spend accumulated wealth in a Friday interview on CNBC's "Squawk Box."

His comments are timely as they come amid a debate on how the wealthiest Americans should be taxed.

On Wednesday, President Joe Biden unveiled the $1.8 trillion American Families Plan, which would be paid for by raising taxes on the wealthiest citizens and closing certain loopholes such as the "step up in basis," carried interest and special real estate tax breaks.

Cooperman himself has been battling Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., over a wealth tax, which she sees as part of a fairer tax system. He recently declined an invitation from Warren to testify at a Senate hearing on taxes.

"I do believe in the progressive income tax structure, I do believe rich people should pay more," said Cooperman, adding, "the wealth tax makes no sense to me for various reasons."

He says there are other ways to accomplish Warren's goals, such as raising the marginal tax rate or eliminating loopholes like carried interest, which allows certain business to defer taxes, and is included in Biden's latest tax plan.