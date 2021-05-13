More than 1 million Americans will lose supplemental unemployment benefits in 14 states

Brian Kemp, governor of Georgia. Elijah Nouvelage | Bloomberg | Getty Images

They will forgo a cumulative $4.7 billion in assistance, according to the report. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp also announced his state would exit the federal programs Thursday morning, after The Century Foundation analysis was published. South Dakota will also forgo the federal aid, Gov. Kristi Noem said. That would impact an additional 250,000 people, according to a CNBC analysis of Labor Department data.

The federal programs in question have been in place since the CARES Act was passed in March 2020. Montana was the first state to opt out of the federal aid, on May 4. "It's absolutely a domino effect," Andrew Stettner, a senior fellow at The Century Foundation, said of the state actions. "It's a very drastic move to pull out of this type of program." State officials said they're ending participation early due to labor shortages in their respective states.

They claim enhanced unemployment benefits are causing workers to stay home instead of return to work, leaving businesses struggling to fill open jobs. It's a similar argument Republican lawmakers made last year when they pushed back against Democrats' wishes to extend a $600-a-week federal enhancement to state benefits. "Every small business owner and the workers that are currently working, they need more people," Kemp said Thursday. "It is hurting our productivity not only in Georgia, but across the country."

Critics say enhanced benefits aren't driving the shortage in available workers. Pandemic-era factors like erratic school openings, child-care duties, a lingering virus threat and relatively low vaccinations to date among working-age Americans have kept people sidelined, they said. Opting out of federal jobless funding also removes money that may otherwise be pumped into the economy, perhaps diluting demand and the need for additional workers, they said.

Disparate impact

Ending benefits early would also have a disproportionate impact on minorities, according to worker advocates. For example, 50% of unemployment recipients in South Carolina are Black, as are 54% and 66% of those in Alabama and Mississippi, respectively — roughly three times the 18% national average, according to The Century Foundation.