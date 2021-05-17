EV start-up Fisker will not accept or invest in bitcoin, CEO says

Electric vehicle start-up Fisker does not plan to invest in bitcoin or accept the cryptocurrency as payment, according to CEO and founder Henrik Fisker.

Fisker said bitcoin is not "a sustainable solution," echoing environmental concerns raised last week by Tesla CEO Elon Musk due to concerns over the use of fossil fuels for bitcoin mining.

"I just don't think it's a sustainable solution," Fisker said Monday during CNBC's "Closing Bell." "It's not environmental-friendly and we would not do that."

Bitcoin uses more energy than entire countries such as Sweden and Malaysia, according to the Cambridge Bitcoin Electricity Consumption Index. Fisker said such use doesn't align with the company's mission of creating the "world's most sustainable vehicles."

Fisker did not rule out the company ever accepting cryptocurrency, however he said it's not a focus right now for the company.

"I don't think anybody can foresee what the currency is going to be in five years," Fisker said. Later adding, "At this point, I'm not really bothered by what the currency is."