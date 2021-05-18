Rise of the robots: Bank of America names its favorite stocks for our post-Covid future

WEF data found that humans and machines could be spending an equal amount of time on work tasks by 2025.

Strategists at Bank of America have picked out a slew of stocks that they believe will benefit from the drastic technological changes brought about by the coronavirus pandemic.

BofA equity strategist Felix Tran, lead author of a research note on the future of work published last week, said the pandemic had accelerated the digitization of the economy, and technologies like automation and artificial intelligence had been rapidly adopted.

Further to this, the strategists believe that machines now will be taking on a more equal share of workloads going forward. In fact, WEF data cited in the report, found that humans and machines could be spending an equal amount of time on work tasks by 2025.

And with this mind, there are some global stocks primed to take advantage of these changes.

Here are BOA's picks: