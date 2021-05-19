BlackRock teams up with other companies to find ways to help Americans build emergency savings

Many Americans do not have the cash on hand to cover an unexpected emergency expense, a reality that has become more apparent during the Covid-19 pandemic.

That has led to a growing call for companies to step in and adopt programs to help people sock away those rainy day funds.

Investment firm BlackRock on Wednesday announced that it is expanding its $50 million philanthropic Emergency Savings Initiative, which it founded in 2019 to address the issue, to include five new corporate partners.

New participants include payroll services company ADP, consumer electronics retailer Best Buy, financial technology company Self Financial, regional bank Truist and digital bank Varo.

To participate in the program, the companies must agree to launch an effort addressing emergency savings within a year and share anonymized data of results from those efforts with the initiative. In return, they gain access to the expertise BlackRock provides through partners such as Common Cents Lab, Commonwealth and Financial Health Network.

A recent Capitol Hill hearing on retirement security highlighted on key hurdle to increasing long-term savings: People tend to withdraw money from their retirement accounts to pay for short-term emergencies.

A 2018 Federal Reserve report found that 40% of Americans would have difficulty paying for an unexpected $400 expense. A survey released by Bankrate.com in January indicates that those cash reserves still fall short for many people, with only 39% of people able to pay for a $1,000 emergency expense out of savings.

More companies began reaching out to BlackRock for help with starting emergency savings initiatives amid Covid-19, according to Deborah Winshel, global head of social impact at BlackRock and president of the BlackRock Foundation.