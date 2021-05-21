5 things to know before the stock market opens Friday

1. Stocks set for more gains after halting 3-day losing streak

Traders working at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), on May 19, 2021. NYSE

2. Bitcoin hovers above $40,000 after a wild week

A representations of virtual currency Bitcoin is seen in front of a stock graph in this illustration taken May 19, 2021. Dado Ruvic | Reuters

Bitcoin traded above $40,000 on Friday as the bounce back rally in the world's biggest cryptocurrency by market value stabilized following Wednesday's collapse to more than three month lows near $30,000. Keeping a lid on gains was concern about U.S. calls for stricter cryptocurrency compliance with the Internal Revenue Service. The Treasury Department on Thursday announced steps to require any transfer worth $10,000 or more to be reported to the IRS. At this week's lows, bitcoin dropped more than 50% from April's all-time highs near $65,000.

3. U.S. proposes global minimum corporate tax rate floor of 15%

Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen speaks during a daily news briefing at the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House May 7, in Washington, DC. Alex Wong | Getty Images

The Biden administration is proposing a global minimum corporate tax rate of 15%. However, the Treasury Department said Thursday the final rate could go even higher, calling 15% a "floor and that discussions should continue to be ambitious and push that rate higher." Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, who was Jerome Powell's predecessor as Federal Reserve chair, has said that establishing a global minimum rate would help halt the "race to the bottom" globally for tax rates.

4. Apple CEO Tim Cook set to testify in Epic Games case

CEO Tim Cook speaks at an Apple event at the company's headquarters in Cupertino, California, September 10, 2019. Stephen Lam | Reuters

Apple CEO Tim Cook is set to take the witness stand Friday to defend the company's App Store against charges that it's has grown into an illegal monopoly. Apple is counting on Cook's appearance at the trial to put the finishing touches on the company's defense against an antitrust case brought by Fortnite maker Epic Games. Epic claims Apple's App Store has morphed into a price-gouging vehicle, reaping 15% to 30% commissions from in-app transactions and blocking apps from offering other payment alternatives.

5. Tesla raises prices for 5th time in last few months

Tesla's Model Y compact crossover vehicles at a showroom in Shanghai, China, on January 18, 2021. VCG | Visual China Group | Getty Images