Biden will meet Russian leader Putin on June 16 in Geneva, White House says

President Joe Biden (L) and President Vladimir Putin. Getty Images

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin on June 16 in Geneva, the White House said Tuesday. "The leaders will discuss the full range of pressing issues, as we seek to restore predictability and stability to the U.S.-Russia relationship," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a brief statement. The Kremlin confirmed the meeting. "We intend to discuss the state and prospects of further development of Russian-American relations, problems of strategic stability, as well as topical issues on the international agenda, including interaction in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic and the settlement of regional conflicts," it said, according to a Google translation of the Russian text. The announcements come less than a week after Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov held cautious face-to-face talks in Iceland. That meeting was the highest-level in-person talks yet between Washington and Moscow under the Biden administration.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov gesture as they arrive for a meeting at the Harpa Concert Hall, on the sidelines of the Arctic Council Ministerial summit, in Reykjavik, Iceland, May 19, 2021. Saul Loeb | Reuters

Issues in the summit meeting are expected to include the ransomware attack on Colonial Pipeline and U.S. sanctions over the Kremlin's treatment of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny. The Biden-Putin summit is expected to strike a different tone than what occurred in Helsinki in July 2018, when then-President Donald Trump was trying to strike an alliance with Putin. Trump insisted that the two leaders meet at the beginning of the summit without any aides present — stirring concerns that the former KGB officer would outflank his American counterpart. That summit came days after the Justice Department charged 12 Russian intelligence officers with hacking Democrats in an attempt to interfere with the 2016 U.S. presidential election. Trump told reporters after meeting with Putin that he believed the Russian president's denial about interfering in the election, rejecting the consensus conclusion of the U.S. intelligence community.

President Donald Trump (L) and Russia's President Vladimir Putin during a meeting at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki, July 16, 2018. Mikhail Metzel | TASS | Getty Images

Under Biden, the U.S. has been pushing back against Russia on several fronts. Earlier this month, a hacking group with suspected ties to Russian criminals staged the ransomware attack on Colonial Pipeline, forcing the U.S. company to shut down approximately 5,500 miles of pipeline, leading to a disruption of nearly half of the East Coast fuel supply and causing gasoline shortages in the Southeast. Ransomware attacks involve malware that encrypts files on a device or network that results in the system becoming inoperable. Criminals behind these types of cyberattacks typically demand a ransom in exchange for the release of data.