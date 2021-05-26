5 things to know before the stock market opens Wednesday

U.S. stock futures rose Wednesday after the Dow broke a three-day winning streak. The 30-stock average on Tuesday closed down 81 points, or 0.2%, as the market struggled for direction ahead of the long Memorial Day weekend. It was up more than 100 points at session highs. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq, both higher intraday, also ended modestly lower. The Dow and S&P 500 as of Tuesday were more than 1% away from their May 7 record closes. The Nasdaq was 3.4% away from its April 26 closing record high. The 10-year Treasury yield ticked higher Wednesday, though it remained below 1.6% as Federal Reserve officials try to calm inflation fears.

Amazon is buying MGM Studios for $8.45 billion, the companies announced Wednesday, marking Amazon's most ambitious move yet into the entertainment business. The acquisition is Amazon's second-largest since it paid $13.7 billion for Whole Foods in 2017. Amazon has also made an aggressive push into sports content, inking a deal with the NFL in May to broadcast Thursday Night Football starting in 2022.