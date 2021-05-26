European stocks head for mixed open as global markets struggle for direction

European stocks are expected to open in mixed territory on Wednesday with global markets struggling for direction.

London's FTSE is seen opening 3 points lower at 7,033, Germany's DAX up 56 points at 15,529, France's CAC 40 up 18 points at 6,416 and Italy's FTSE MIB up 79 points at 24,932, according to IG.

The mixed sentiment in Europe follows a patchy session for markets elsewhere on Tuesday and overnight. U.S. stock futures ticked marginally higher in overnight trading after the market rally stalled Tuesday, with major indexes ending the regular session slightly lower.

Meanwhile, stocks in Asia-Pacific were mostly higher in Wednesday afternoon trade, with multiple markets in Southeast Asia (in Indonesia, Singapore and Thailand) closed for a holiday.

Investors are awaiting a speech from Federal Reserve Vice Chair Randal Quarles on Wednesday as concerns surrounding inflation and potential tapering continue.