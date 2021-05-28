Bitcoin falls below $36,000 as cryptocurrencies slip once again

The price of bitcoin took another hit on Friday morning as other cryptocurrencies including ether and doge also saw their values fall.

Bitcoin was trading at $35,904 around 6 a.m. ET and has fallen over 7% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Coin Metrics.

The world's most popular cryptocurrency has been trying to recover after a week of turmoil that saw its price tumble 30% to around $30,000 last week.

It briefly climbed back above $40,000 on Wednesday before losing some of those gains.

Elsewhere, ethereum's price has fallen around 10% in the last 24 hours to $2,473 a coin, while dogecoin's price has fallen around 6% to 31 cents.

Cryptocurrencies continue to divide opinion. In a 41-page note last week, Goldman analysts shared their views on whether the likes of bitcoin and ethereum should be considered an asset class or not.

The latest price falls comes a day after longtime bitcoin bull Cathie Wood, founder and CEO of Ark Investment Management, argued that bitcoin has a place in the world of deflation.

Emerging markets — where currencies are often linked closely to commodity price cyclicality — could ultimately spur outperformance in bitcoin, she said.

"I think what will happen as their currencies come under pressure, the velocity of their money will increase as more and more of their populations shift into bitcoin, and other cryptocurrencies and assets," Wood said at CoinDesk's Consensus 2021 conference on Thursday.