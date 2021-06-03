What to watch today: AMC mania captivates Wall Street, company to sell more shares

U.S. stock futures fell today after another muted day in the broader market belied the incredible trading in meme stock AMC Entertainment (AMC). In premarket trading, AMC initially jumped 20%, before going back and forth between much smaller gains and losses, after the movie theater chain filed to sell 11.55 million shares "from time to time." AMC shares skyrocketed 95% on Wednesday. (CNBC) Focusing on the link between inflationary pressures and the reopening of U.S. businesses after Covid, the Dow Jones Industrial Average , S&P 500 and Nasdaq posted modest gains Wednesday. The Dow and S&P 500 were within 1% of their May record closes, while the Nasdaq was 2.7% away from its late April record close. (CNBC)

The Reddit-fueled retail trader war on those betting against AMC, similar to January's GameStop mania, cost short sellers $2.8 billion on Wednesday alone, according to S3 Partners. About 18% of the AMC shares available for trading were still sold short through Wednesday. Most Wall Street analysts still believe AMC shares will plummet eventually. (CNBC)



* Mudrick may have missed out on $300 million by dumping AMC a day early (CNBC)



BlackBerry (BB), Koss (KOSS), GameStop (GME) and Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) were largely lower after surging yesterday on investor enthusiasm for meme stocks. BlackBerry jumped 16% in the premarket. However, Koss fell 10%, GameStop lost 2% and Bed Bath & Beyond dropped 12% after shares soared 62% on Wednesday. (CNBC)

The FDA is working with Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and AstraZeneca (AZN) to ensure that Covid vaccine doses produced at an Emergent BioSolutions (EBS) plant in Baltimore are uncontaminated and safe to use. That comes after the plant accidentally contaminated doses of J&J's Covid vaccine with the active ingredient in AstraZeneca's shots. (Politico)

Brazil's JBS, the world's largest meat processor, has resumed most production after a weekend cyberattack. JBS blames hackers with ties to Russia. Last month, Colonial Pipeline, the largest U.S. fuel pipeline, paid ransomware demands after its operations were closed for nearly a week. Hackers with ties to Russia are also suspected in that attack. (AP)



Following media reports Wednesday, New York City's Metropolitan Transportation Authority acknowledged a cyberattack in late April with suspected ties to China.

Engine No. 1 has won a third board seat at Exxon (XOM). The upstart activist firm has been targeting the oil giant since December, pushing the company to shift its focus away from fossil fuels. Engine No. 1, which has a miniscule 0.02% stake in Exxon, nominated four directors ahead of the firms' annual shareholder meeting at the end of May, a move that garnered support from major state pension funds. (CNBC)

China has given its approval to Jack Ma's Ant Group to operate a consumer finance company, a key positive step in the forced restructuring of its business just months after regulators slammed the breaks on its record-breaking listing. (CNBC)

Microsoft (MSFT) will unveil "the next generation of Windows" on June 24. The move comes a week after CEO Satya Nadella teased major enhancements to the PC operating system for developers as well as creators. (CNBC)



* Facebook announces new tools to make it easier for businesses and consumers to communicate (CNBC)

* Apple asks staff to return to office three days a week starting in early September (The Verge)

President Joe Biden and GOP Sen. Shelley Moore Capito met Wednesday to discuss a possible infrastructure compromise and plan to talk again tomorrow. The sides are seeing if they can move ahead with a bipartisan deal before next week, when the White House has signaled it wants to see progress in talks. (CNBC)



* Trump blog page shuts down for good (CNBC)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's opponents Thursday pushed for a quick parliament vote to formally end his lengthy rule, hoping to head off any last-minute attempts by the premier to derail their newly announced coalition government. (AP)